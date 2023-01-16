MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bicyclist who was hit by a car Jan. 2 in the Market Common died, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Police confirmed to News13 on Monday that the person who was hit in the area of Coventry Boulevard and Thornbury Drive eventually died after being taken to a hospital.
Police said the bicyclist died the week of the crash, but the coroner’s office has not announced the death or identified the person who died. News13 has reached out to the coroner’s office for more information.
The bicyclist was riding north on the east sidewalk on Coventry Boulevard and was crossing over Thornbury Drive when they were hit, Vest said.
The crash was caused by a distracted driver who failed to yield a right of way on a left turn, Vest said. The driver was cited.
Vest said speed was not a factor in the crash.
No other details were immediately available.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.