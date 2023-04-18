MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police were called for a vehicle “spinning tires” and a crash before a shooting on Ocean Boulevard Saturday that was captured on video and shared widely on social media, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The truck seen in the video was spinning its tires and is believed to have been involved in the crash, according to police. There were no injuries reported in the crash.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers patrol Ocean Boulevard on foot, bicycles and in vehicles starting around the beginning of April. Overtime is available for officers and other agencies also assist with coverage.

Police have not provided updates on any potential arrests or the identities of any possible suspects.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 12th Avenue North and North Ocean Boulevard, according to police.

Mayor Brenda Bethune, in a statement to News13, said “With over 1,000 cameras, license plate readers and increased police presence, the message is that if you commit a crime in Myrtle Beach you will be caught.”

Video of the incident appears to show an argument between people in two vehicles. A person gets out of an SUV with a gun and puts the gun in the window of a truck while a woman stands in front of the truck.

While the gun is in the window of the truck, a gunshot can be heard going off as the truck drives away. It’s unclear what happened in the moments before the video.

News13 has decided to blur out the people involved in the incident because police have not announced any charges or named any suspects.

Earlier this month, two people were arrested after a car doing burnouts led to what was seen in a viral video posted to TikTok that showed Myrtle Beach police officers drawing guns along a crowded Ocean Boulevard.