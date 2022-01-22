Police charge man with murder in Jan. 5 shooting in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the Jan. 5 shooting death of a man near Grey Street and Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach, police said.

Ryan Jobe Harrell of Myrtle Beach is facing a murder charge following his arrest on Thursday by authorities outside the city, Master Cpl. Tom Vest of the Myrtle Beach Police Department said. The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Horry County Police Department assisted in his capture.

The victim in the shooting, Bilal Harris, 42, died on Jan. 8 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center. He was shot multiple times, authorities said.

Harrell also faces charges of failure to stop for a blue light and weapons and drug charges resulting from a separate incident on Jan. 18. Vest said he drove away from officers who tried to capture him, hitting a police SUV and another car before getting out and running away.

A bond hearing was scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.