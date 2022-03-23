MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police said Wednesday the department has not received any reports of a kidnapping or attempted kidnapping of a child at a park in The Market Common, but patrols are being increased as a precaution.

“MBPD is aware of a Facebook post referencing an incident at Savannah’s Playground,” the department said in a Facebook post. “We have not had any reports of a kidnapping or attempted kidnapping of a child.”

The post said officers responded to the park on Monday for a disturbance between parents.

“Detectives are working with the information provided to check cameras in the park and need additional information to investigate the report,” the post said. “We have an officer assigned to the Market Common who will conduct increased checks of the park during operating hours.”

Anyone with information about an incident in the area is asked to call police at 843-918-1382.