MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating an armed robbery Wednesday in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

A person was walking through a parking lot in the 1800 block of Mr. Joe White Avenue at about 3 p.m. when another person displayed a weapon and demanded items, Vest said.

No arrests have been made and no other information was immediately available.

