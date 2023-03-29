MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating hoaxes at Myrtle Beach Middle School and Myrtle Beach High School, according Cpl. Chris Starling with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Both schools are safe and secure, Starling said. Police did not have other details to provide at the time.
District spokesperson Lisa Bourcier said the high school’s “secure” status has been lifted.
“Secure” status is when day-to-day operations continue as normal inside the school, but the perimeter of the school is secured and visitors are monitored.
Several schools in the Lowcountry were also placed on lockdown Wednesday, as well as schools in Pennsylvania after other reported hoaxes. On Tuesday, dozens of schools in Massachusetts were placed on lockdown after shooting threat hoaxes.
No other details were immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
