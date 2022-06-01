MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are investigating a threat referencing Myrtle Beach Middle School.

Additional officers will be assigned to schools as a precautionary measure, according to police.

Police are working to identity the person who made the threat.

“The department will use every resource available to ensure the safety of students at our schools,” police said in a Facebook post. “Threats towards schools are extremely serious, and parents and guardians need to discuss the consequences of making threats with their students.”

Anyone with information should call law enforcement.