MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have announced that an investigation is underway after one person was injured after a reported assault on Nance Street.

Police said they responded to the call Wednesday at about 4:09 a.m. and one person was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries.

The investigation is still active and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-018184.

