MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have charged a man with attempted murder after they say he slammed a person against a wall, causing her to be in intensive care for weeks.

On Nov. 24, police opened an investigation into a a possible domestic violence incident after a woman was transported to the hospital with severe injuries in October.

The victim remained in critical condition for several weeks, and was discharged to a long-term rehabilitation facility on Dec. 12, according to police.

On Tuesday, police were able to speak to the victim who said Bobby Martin, 62, picked her up by the throat, choking her, and slammed her against the wall, causing her to lose consciousness.

The victim was treated for severe injuries that “could have resulted in her death,” according to police.

Martin is being charged with attempted murder and is being held without bond.