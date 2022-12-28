MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested after police said he shot at a person with a “BB-style rifle” during an armed robbery Dec. 21 in Myrtle Beach, according to documents obtained by News13.

Christopher Ryan Farrington, 23, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with two counts of armed robbery, first-degree assault and battery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to online booking records.

Police were called to the area of Highway 501 and Broadway Street for reports of an armed robbery and learned that the robbery happened in the area of 8th Avenue North and Canal Street, according to documents.

Farrington allegedly demanded bags from two people and hit one of them in the back of the head with the rifle, according to documents. As one person was running away, Farrington allegedly fired a shot from the “BB-style rifle” and hit the person’s bag.

Farrington was allegedly captured on the city’s cameras while the person was trying to walk away, according to documents.

Farrington is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon without bond on the armed robbery charges and a $35,000 bond on the remaining charges, according to online booking records.