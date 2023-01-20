MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — An Ohio man who fell from a 15th-floor balcony at a Myrtle Beach hotel during Hurricane Ian in September was outside on the balcony alone at the time of the fall, according to Sgt. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Vest said video of the incident shows Markell Hope, 34, of Akron, Ohio, alone on the balcony at Patricia Grand Hotel along North Ocean Boulevard when he leans over and falls.

The man was not seen on the video attempting to do a handstand, Vest said, as initially reported by the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The only other person in the room at the time wasn’t seen on video until about 12 seconds after the fall, Vest said.

The fall is being investigated as accidental, Vest said.

Vest said the investigation remains open until the toxicology report results are returned, which could take time because there are no criminal charges in the investigation so the toxicology report is not high on the list.