MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Thursday after police said he was driving a stolen car with drugs and a gun inside that were within reach of a child, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Zachary Kane Stell, 36, of the Myrtle Beach area, was arrested and charged with child endangerment, unlawful carrying of pistol, and other drug and weapons charges, according to online booking records.

Police pulled over a vehicle Thursday in the 2300 block of South Kings Highway, according to the warrants. Police said the vehicle was reported as stolen.

During a search of the vehicle, police found a child, a loaded Ruger LCP 9mm pistol that was unsecured and reported as stolen, a substance that tested positive for fentanyl and a substance that tested positive for meth, according to the warrants.

Stell does not have a concealed weapon permit in South Carolina, according to the warrants.

Stell was held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bond as of Monday afternoon, according to online booking records.