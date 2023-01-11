MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested in connection with a 2022 sexual assault and kidnapping that occurred in Myrtle Beach, according to an arrest warrant.

Mario Oshane Brown, 29, was arrested Monday evening and charged with kidnapping and first-degree criminal sexual conduct, booking records show.

It happened on Sept. 30, 2022, in the 2600 block of North Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the warrant. Brown allegedly invited the victim into his hotel room and would not allow her to leave.

Brown allegedly “held her down against her will and committed sexual battery,” the warrant says.

Due to the nature of the case, no further details were released.