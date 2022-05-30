MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are on scene of a motorcycle crash in Myrtle Beach, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers were called at about 3:45 p.m. to a reported crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV, Vest said. The crash happened in the area of Grande Dunes Boulevard and North Ocean Boulevard by the Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort at Grande Dunes.

A person on the motorcycle was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Vest.

No other information was immediately available.

