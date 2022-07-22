HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a missing Myrtle Beach woman.

Morgan Lee Martin, 28, was last seen July 10 camping near Pitts Landing in the Conway area, according to police. She may be traveling with her boyfriend, Tyler Calhoun, in a 2013 Ford F-150.

Martin is about 5’6″ and 138 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-8477.