MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a woman who was last seen near a Myrtle Beach Walmart, according to a social media post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

N’Dia-Chiyan Allen, 30, was last seen Sunday in the area of Walmart on Seaboard Street, according to police.

Allen was reported missing by a family member who had given her money to get a room at a hotel along North Ocean Boulevard, according to a police report. Employees at the hotel told police no one had any reservations under the name.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and mention report number 23-004168.

No other details were immediately available.