MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for a woman who was last seen near a Myrtle Beach Walmart, according to a social media post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
N’Dia-Chiyan Allen, 30, was last seen Sunday in the area of Walmart on Seaboard Street, according to police.
Allen was reported missing by a family member who had given her money to get a room at a hotel along North Ocean Boulevard, according to a police report. Employees at the hotel told police no one had any reservations under the name.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382 and mention report number 23-004168.
No other details were immediately available.
Kevin Accettulla is the digital executive producer at News13. Kevin is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He joined the News13 team in March 2020 after nearly two years at a sister station in Pennsylvania. Follow Kevin on Twitter and read more of his work here.