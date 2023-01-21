MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is facing larceny and reckless driving charges following an incident at a Myrtle Beach store’s parking lot, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Kadence Deanna Swindall, 23, of Greenwood, took a victim’s purse from a shopping cart and attempted to flee the scene on a moped, police said. The victim grabbed Swindall and was dragged behind the moped, causing non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim was eventually able to stop the moped, and bystanders detained Swindall until officers arrived, according to police. The victim is receiving treatment for injuries.
It happened at about 1:30 p.m. Friday on the 900 block of Oak Forest Lane, police said.
No additional information was released.
Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13. She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here.