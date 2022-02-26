MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that injured one person near 38th Avenue North and Oleander Drive.

It happened about 2:45 p.m., according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest, who said investigators think the shooting may have been an accident.

One person fled the scene as officers arrived and has not been located, he said. Officers checked several places in the area where the shooting happened but could not find the person, he said.

The injured person was taken to the hospital, Vest said. No other information was immediately available.

