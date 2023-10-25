MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The U.S. Postal Service said Wednesday it is looking into a resident’s complaint about postal employees repeatedly parking in handicapped spaces at mailboxes in the Del Webb at Grande Dunes community in Myrtle Beach.

“We are disappointed to learn of an employee parking in a designated handicapped space located in the Del Web community and apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused,” a South Carolina Postal Service spokesperson told News13 in an email. “The Postal Service is researching the matter and will take appropriate action to ensure this does not occur again.”

Photo courtesy of Phil Sheckler

A resident complained in a letter to the Myrtle Beach postmaster in October after stopping to pick up their mail and seeing a postal employee parked in a handicapped space without a placard displayed. The resident said it has been a problem for years.

Photos provided to News13 show a vehicle parked in a handicapped space with other parking spaces nearby.

“I find it hard to believe after notifications from the Del Webb Management, myself, and Del Webb residents about this situation, your postal carriers still ignore the law,” the resident said in the letter.

The Postal Service spokesperson said “safety and safe work practices are of paramount importance” to the agency.

“We strive to be good neighbors in the communities we serve daily, and as such, our drivers are instructed to abide by all governing motor vehicle laws, including only parking in legal and authorized locations,” the spokesperson said.