MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach is worth $150,000, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release.

The winning ticket was sold at the Sea Mart located at 2402 North Kings Highway, the release reads.

Monday’s winning Powerball numbers were 4, 14, 33, 39 and 61. The Powerball number was 3.

More than 12,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes ranging from $4 to $150,000, according to the release. Players are encouraged to check their tickets.