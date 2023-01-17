MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Powerball ticket sold in Myrtle Beach is worth $150,000, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release.
The winning ticket was sold at the Sea Mart located at 2402 North Kings Highway, the release reads.
Monday’s winning Powerball numbers were 4, 14, 33, 39 and 61. The Powerball number was 3.
More than 12,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes ranging from $4 to $150,000, according to the release. Players are encouraged to check their tickets.
Tanya Pinette is a digital content producer at News13. She is from Murrells Inlet. Before joining the News13 team in August 2022, she graduated from Bluefield University in Virginia. Follow Tanya on Twitter and read more of her work here.