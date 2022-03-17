MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Gas prices appear to be decreasing from highs last week, according to information Thursday from GasBuddy.

The average price of gas in the Myrtle beach area was around $3.92 a gallon, as of Thursday morning, lower than the state average of about $4.03, and a nation average of about $4.34.

The price of gas in the Myrtle Beach area peaked this month at about $4.03 a gallon on March 10, before beginning a steady decline. The state peaked at around the same time, with gas priced at about the same cost.

While March 10 also signaled a peak nationally, the price of gas appears to be increasing back to the $4.34 a gallon mark, as of Thursday, after seeing a dip to about $4.30 a gallon on Wednesday.

The highest cost of gas since 2008 nationwide was $4.35 a gallon on March 11, according to GasBuddy. The highest average price of gas in 2021 was $3.44.

The least expensive gas in South Carolina was $3.70 a gallon at a Circle K on Edmund Highway in Lexington, according to GasBuddy.

In California, gas averaged $5.79 a gallon on Thursday. Gas was priced at $3.8 to $3.96 a gallon in 10 states, and more than $4.39 a gallon in eight states. The highest average price of gas was in California, at $5.79 a gallon.