MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A proposed project could bring more than 200 single-family homes to the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach.

The project is called Market Walk at Market Common and will be located on the north side of Farrow Parkway at the Phillis Boulevard intersection, according to an application filed with the city.

The 15-acre development would contain 129 townhomes, 80 cottages, an amenity center/clubhouse, pool, playground, dog park and lake pavilion, according to the application.

The 129 townhomes would be made up of 84 two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhomes, and 45 three-bedroom, two-bathroom townhomes, according to a rendering.

The project is part of the Market Common Master Plan.

The project will include 464 parking spaces, including 251 parallel and perpendicular spots and 213 alley-fed garage spaces, according to a rendering.

The Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board will discuss the project at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

