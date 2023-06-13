MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — With World Elder Abuse Day coming up on Thursday, a Myrtle Beach nonprofit group is doing its part to keep people on the Grand Strand safe.

SOS Care participates in “Project Lifesaver,” a program aimed at helping people who are prone to wandering. The program relies on bracelets that transmit their own radio wave frequency and trained search-and-rescue teams.

The bracelets are worn on a person’s ankle or wrist. If the person wanders off or goes missing, the bracelet sends a signal that helps law enforcement personnel find them. The closer the tracker gets to the bracelet, the louder it beeps.

The goal is to find missing individuals, and Monique Clement, the project coordinator, said it takes a village to make that happen.

“I can’t do this by myself,” Clement said. “We raised the funds and stuff for Project Lifesaver, but the police and the fire and the community coming together, those are the heroes. I can’t do it myself.”

When officers are looking for someone wearing one of the bracelets, they typically are in a triangle formation and work toward the center.

“If you’re in the woods, a couple [of] miles away, it could pick up the signal, maybe half a mile to three-quarters of a mile if they’re searching out [of] their vehicle,” Clement said. “You can also find somebody if, unfortunately, they are under the water.”

There are currently 70 of the bracelets in use in Horry County, but more are needed, Clement said.

“We have a large Alzheimer’s community that’s moving into the area,” she said. “The increase since COVID is incredible, the amount of people with dementia and Alzheimer’s that are wandering in our community.”

It costs $350 for a bracelet and $150 a year to maintain it. As of now, clients do not have to pay out-of-pocket for their bracelets.

Project Lifesaver has a 100% success rate, and Clement said the goal is to make sure that everyone who needs a bracelet has one.

The bracelets are not just for Horry County residents. Through a partnership with the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce, the bracelets are available to anyone who visits the area.

SOS Care is also teaming up with the North Myrtle Beach Women’s Club to raise money to buy more bracelets. In conjunction with World Elder Abuse Day on Thursday, the groups will host a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mission BBQ in North Myrtle Beach.