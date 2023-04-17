MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A recent shooting on Ocean Boulevard seen in a video widely shared on social media has caught the attention of Myrtle Beach officials.

“Our police chief’s favorite saying is ‘public safety is a shared responsibility,’ so my hat’s off to people who do have a chance to record these incidents happening,” said John Krajc, a Myrtle Beach city councilman. “Our police unfortunately cannot be everywhere all the time, so having those cameras there does help us.”

Mayor Brenda Bethune, in a statement to News13, said “With over 1,000 cameras, license plate readers and increased police presence, the message is that if you commit a crime in Myrtle Beach you will be caught.”

However, it wasn’t those cameras that informed the public. It was a video posted by a witness on Facebook.

“I saw the video online,” councilman Gregg Smith said.

Smith told News13 he wishes people would use better conflict resolution tactics instead of violence and guns.

“No matter what happened, it’s not acceptable in the City of Myrtle Beach and they’ll be caught by our police department,” Smith said.

Krajc urged people to email the city’s intelligence unit before posting things like this to social media.

One visitor even said he’s going to get pepper spray.

“I’ve never had it before in my life, but I’ve been seeing stuff online about things like this and I have a wife and three daughters and I’d like to see them protected,” he said.

Roshelle Dowiot works at Tsunami Surf Shop and was working during the incident.

“I’m wishing and hoping that the police will be in the vicinity more,” she said.

“I was very nervous, ready to go home,” Dowiot said. “I was actually cashing out at the time when I heard the gunshot. It was definitely not a comfortable situation to be right next to outside your workplace.”

An employee at Surfs Up Beach Shop who spoke to News13 off camera said all the gun activity on Ocean Boulevard this month makes going to work feel dangerous.

Earlier this month, two people were arrested after a car doing burnouts led to what was seen in a viral video posted to TikTok that showed Myrtle Beach police officers drawing guns along a crowded Ocean Boulevard.

News13 has requested more information from police regarding any possible suspects and if anyone was injured in the shooting, but police have had no further comment other than an initial social media post.

