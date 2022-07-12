MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The new boards replacing the old, pine ones along the Myrtle Beach boardwalk are made from recycled materials, an eco-friendly fact that has left some people pleasantly surprised.

“I think it’s really cool, and sustainability is important to us,” said Amy Jones, who was vacationing with her family from Indiana.

The city began the $3.7 million project in March, and it’s being completed in three phases. The new boards are made mainly from plastic milk jugs and laundry soap bottles.

Supply issues have affected the project, according to officials, who said Phase 2 of the project, which consisted of the boardwalk between Plyler Park and 8th Avenue near The Bowery, is completed. Phase 3 will be in front of the Pavilion site and is expected to take up to four months.

The boards are said to be more durable and should last longer than the original boards, which lasted about 12 years, officials said.

The project shows that the city of Myrtle Beach takes sustainability into consideration, Jones said.

“Sustainability is important to Myrtle beach … and those single-use plastics can be repurposed for something that is good for the whole community,” she said.

The project is described on the city’s website as the ‘epitome of Earth friendly.’



