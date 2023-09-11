MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The American Red Cross has an urgent need for blood platelet and Type O blood donors, officials said.

“Fewer donors than needed gave this summer, drawing down the national blood supply and reducing distributions of some of the most needed blood types to hospitals,” the Red Cross said Monday in a news release. “Hurricane Idalia further strained the blood supply with blood drive cancellations and reduced blood and platelet donations in affected areas.”

According to the Red Cross, Idalia forced the cancellation of numerous blood drives and caused hundreds of blood and platelet donations to go uncollected, even as the Red Cross reported a shortfall of about 30,000 donations in August. Currently, the distribution of blood products to hospitals is outpacing the number of blood donations received.

Appointments can be scheduled by downloading the Red Cross blood donor app, by visiting redcrossblood.org or by calling 800-REDCROSS (800-733-2767).

Anyone who donates through Sept. 18 will receive a limited-edition Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last. Those who come to give throughout September will also receive a coupon for a free haircut by email, thanks to Sport Clips. Plus, they’ll be automatically entered for a chance to win a VIP NASCAR racing experience. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/RaceToGive.

See below for a list of upcoming donation sites in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee:

BENNETTSVILLE

9/28/2023: 9:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Marlboro County High School, 951 Fayetteville Ave Extension

CONWAY

9/12/2023: 7 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Horry County Solid Waste Authority, 1886 Highway 90

9/14/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Conway Ford, 2393 Church St., Hwu 501 West

9/20/2023: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Coastal Carolina Student Union, 100 Spadoni Circle, Post Office Box 261954

9/22/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Riverside Baptist Church, 2105 Wilderness Rd

EFFINGHAM

9/18/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Florence Sheriff’s Office, 6719 Friendfield Road

FLORENCE

9/19/2023: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Anthony’s Catholic Church, 2536 W Hoffmeyer Rd

9/25/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Highland Park United Methodist Church, 1300 Second Loop Road

9/28/2023: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Student Center 5000 Building, 2715 W. Lucas Street

9/28/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Florence Baptist Temple, 2308 South Irby Street

HARTSVILLE

9/18/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 104 East Home Avenue

9/27/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., YMCA, 111 E Carolina Avenue

9/27/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Emmanuel Baptist Church – Hartsvllle, 949 North Marquis Highway

LAKE CITY

9/20/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Lake City High School, 652 N Matthews Rd

LAMAR

9/13/2023: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Lamar High School, 216 North Darlington Ave.

9/19/2023: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lamar United Methodist Church, 103 N Darlington Avenue

LITTLE REIVER

9/11/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Grace Christian Fellowship, 1223 State Hwy 57 North

9/19/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Fitness Zone of NMB, 304 Highway 90 E, Unit C-2

MCCOLL

9/25/2023: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Mccoll Pentecostal Holiness Church, 400 South Main Street

MURRELLS INLET

9/17/2023: 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Inlet Square Mall, 10125 Highway 17 Bypass South

9/20/2023: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Christ Church Murrells Inlet, 310 Prince Creek Parkway

9/21/2023: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Murrells Inlet VFW Post 10420, 4359 US 17 Bypass

MYRTLE BEACH

9/11/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

9/11/2023: 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., South Strand Complex, 9630 Scipio Lane

9/12/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

9/13/2023: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

9/14/2023: 11:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

9/15/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

9/16/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

9/17/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

9/18/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

9/19/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

9/20/2023: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

9/21/2023: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Socastee High School, 4900 Socastee Boulevard

9/21/2023: 11:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

9/22/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

9/23/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

9/24/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

9/25/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

9/26/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

9/26/2023: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Well By the Sea, 211 Forestbrook Rd

9/27/2023: 12:45 p.m. – 7:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

9/28/2023: 11:15 a.m. – 5:15 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

9/29/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

9/29/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., St Mark Coptic Orthodox Church, 1400 Carolina Forest Blvd

9/30/2023: 7:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m., Myrtle Beach Blood Donation Center, 3681 Renee Drive Unit #4

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

9/15/2023: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Walmart-Myrtle Beach North, 550 Hwy 17 North

9/29/2023: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Walmart-Myrtle Beach North, 550 Hwy 17 North

PAWLEYS ISLAND

9/21/2023: 12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m., Owens Liquors, 13707 Ocean Hwy

9/25/2023: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., HealthPoint, 12965 Ocean Highway

9/26/2023: 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Georgetown County Library, 41 St. Paul Place

SURFSIDE BEACH

9/15/2023: 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Surfside Beach Ocean Front Hotel, 15 South Ocean Blvd