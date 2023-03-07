MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The United States “cannot continue to turn a blind eye” to Mexican drug cartels, U.S. Rep. Russell Friday said Tuesday afternoon in a series of tweets prompted by last week’s kidnapping of a Myrtle Beach man and three others in Mexico.

“It is heartbreaking to hear about the tragic killing of two of the four Americans abducted in Mexico,” said Fry a Republican, whose 7th Congressional District covers the Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas. “I want to share my deepest condolences with the victims’ family members and loved ones as they grieve.”

Mexican authorities confirmed Tuesday that two of the four had been killed and that the two survivors had been returned to U.S. soil and were in Brownsville, Texas. One of the survivors was injured; the other was not. Authorities have not said which of the two victims were killed.

“Thank you to all those involved in working to bring them home,” Fry said. “Our office is in contact with federal agencies and the family of one of the abducted Americans who lives in our district. We are supporting them in every way we can.”

Authorities have said Zindell Brown, Latavia “Tay” McGee, Shaeed Woodard and Eric James Williams were kidnapped in an area of the country dominated by factions of the powerful Gulf drug cartel. They were traveling in a white van with a North Carolina license plate, and entered the city of Matamoros from Brownsville, at the southernmost tip of Texas.

Zalandria Brown, the sister of Zindell Brown who lives in Myrtle Beach, told the AP that Zindell and two friends were with a friend who was going to Mexico for a “tummy tuck” cosmetic surgery.

“Mexican drug cartels wield more power than ever before, and this horrible incident sheds more light on the violence that stems from their rampant illicit activity that impacts not only our border states but my home state of South Carolina,” Fry said. “We cannot continue to turn a blind eye to the deadly cartel activity that’s happening right across our southern border and taking American lives.”

A spokesperson for Gov. Henry McMaster told News13 the governor’s office has spoken with the FBI directly.