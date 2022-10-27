MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A new report on the housing market for September shows sellers are finding their houses are on the market for longer than they had hoped.

The housing market report from the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors highlighted trends in the area. Carolina Forest saw the biggest jump in new single-family listings from 2021 to 2022, jumping nearly 15%.

The inventory of homes in the Carolina Forest area jumped 70% from 2021 to 2022, according to the report.

Troy Jones, a broker with Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, said there are multiple factors that can contribute to the jump.

“Part of it, you know, interest rates obviously are slowing things down a bit,” Jones said. “Again, we were at a really low point where we had such low inventory it was hard to find anything. So now we’re able to get back to a much normal range where buyers are able to find inventory.”

The time spent for single-family homes and condos to be listed on the market have all gone up. Myrtle Beach had the highest number of single-family units on the market until final sale at 121 days.

Jones said the biggest factor of this is expectations of the buyers and sellers.

“I think expectations have been off for the last year or two because of the way the market has just exploded,” Jones said. “So right now the market is just leveling back out, it’s normalizing, and we’re getting back to more of a range that you would expect things to be.”

While median sale prices of single-family homes have skyrocketed — jumping 29% in Carolina Forest — it’s the price of condos that are having the biggest increase at close to 56%.

Kim Davis with Coldwell Banker keeps a positive outlook on the housing market despite all the loud negativity.

“Things are selling,” Davis said. “And like we talked about, the market has corrected itself somewhat. So if something is sitting on the market less than three months, you know I still say that’s a great market and I’m encouraged by it, despite all the negativity we hear about the housing market.”

Davis also added that while most of the out-of-town buyers are coming from the northeast, they have seen a rise in buyers coming from all across the country, including California and Colorado.