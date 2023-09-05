MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested by Myrtle Beach police for shots fired while he allegedly pistol-whipped a man during an attempted robbery at Beach Colony Resort in Myrtle Beach.

Jabreiveon Grissett was charged with driving too fast for conditions, resisting arrest, attempted armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, assault and battery first degree, and discharge of firearm.

According to incident reports and arrest warrants obtained by News 13, on July 1st, Myrtle Beach police were dispatched to 5308 North Ocean Blvd in regard to someone possibly being shot.

Upon arrival, police were directed to the 10th floor by hotel staff and updated notes from dispatch, according to reports. When police arrived on the 10th floor, they were told by a person outside of room 1008 that they heard a gunshot but was unsure of where it came from.

The police began canvassing that particular side of the 10th floor and made contact with all occupied rooms. All people told police they were “ok and had only heard a scuffle.” Only one of the people interviewed said they heard what might have been a gunshot, reports state.

As the investigation continued, police learned that the original call had been made by someone staying in or associated with room 1008. Contact was made with occupants in the room and a victim came forward.

The victim explained he had gotten into a “scuffle” with Grissett outside of room 1008 by the elevators. Arrest warrants state that Grissett confronted the victim and pushed him against the wall with his right hand while holding a black pistol in his left hand.

According to the victim, reports state Grissett told him to empty his pockets and demanded his money and jewelry and he refused.

Grissett proceeded to hit the victim on the right side of his face with the pistol causing him to lose consciousness. Reports state the gun struck the right side of the victim’s head causing a small laceration on his right ear.

As the firearm hit the victim’s face, it discharged one round in a nearby wall and struck a light fixture in the hallway. Grissett then fled in an unknown direction and left the hotel, according to reports.

The incident was captured on cameras and witnesses to the incident were able to cooperate that Grissett was unprovoked. Reports state that using camera footage, DMV records, and police’s prior encounters with Grissett, he was identified.

Grissett was also arrested in 2021 for allegedly raping a child.

The investigation is still ongoing.