MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The population is growing in Myrtle Beach, but one resident said the accommodations for those with disabilities are limited.

One retired resident, Donna Gore, said she can’t access local businesses that don’t provide safe curb-cuts. She said she uses multiple decides to stay safe, but keeping her balance is her main concern.

“If it’s not reasonable to change the whole thing, then they need to do something to make it readily accessible,” Gore said.

Gore was born with spastic cerebral palsy, which prevents the normal development of motor function and often times is a fall risk because of her disability.

“A lot of times it doesn’t occur to you until you face that ‘oh my God, I can’t. I have to go there but I can’t get from here to there, how am I going to do it?'” she said. “People don’t seek out these things until they’re faced with them. But my disability has been a lifelong disability.”

Gore wondered how they’re supposed to enjoy their community and complete daily tasks if others who face physical challenges can’t get into these businesses either.

She said she thinks safety for the disabled is not a priority here. She added that it’s nobody’s fault, but that building landlords need to start taking responsibility.

“You can’t get access, you’re prone to falling, injury, it’s not safe, it’s not,” Gore said. “And someone told me yesterday it’s not convenient.”

One area of concern is at Minuteman Press off Highway 501. The owner said he “doesn’t own the building, he’s just one of the tenants.”

He said “but as of now, they have let the management company of the building know they’ve had a customer with disabilities complain about the location and broken curb cuts in the parking lot.”

The business owner said since before they received the complaint, they deliver customer purchases twice a week directly to their cars or homes.

Gore said in the future, it would be a great idea for a business constructor to ask someone with a disability to explain potential risks and problems before building.

Gore said she just wants to create a safe environment for everyone.