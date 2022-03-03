MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A group of residents is suing to reverse a Jan. 27 decision granting approval for a new apartment complex.

The appeal, filed in the Fifteenth Circuit Court of Common Pleas by Charles Martino, Jr., Kirk Truslow, Michael Smith, Terry Livingston, Cynthia Setzer, Juan Castro, Arthur Scott and Gary Falatovich, claims that the City of Myrtle Beach Community Appearance Board (CAB) approved a change that it did not have the authority to do.

GDMB Commercial, LLC, out of Raleigh, owns 26.69 acres of land along the Highway 17 Bypass between 71st Avenue North and 76th Avenue North. It proposes building the Cane Patch Grande Dunes, which would bring hundreds of two-unit and multifamily housing to the Grande Dunes Planned Unit Development (PUD).

That decision, the lawsuit claims, goes against the area’s zoning.

“The Cottages is not an authorized use in the R-7 zoning classification, the CAB’s decision approving its layout and design and the manner in which the CAB and the City’s Zoning Administrator administered this matter was and is in clear and direct violation of the City’s zoning code and contrary to law,” the lawsuit states.

Court documents claim that the only authorized use for a R-7 zoning district include horse farms, permanent single-family dwellings and residential care facilities that house nine or less people who have mental or physical handicaps.

Changes to the area’s existing PUD, the lawsuit claims, must be done through the submission of a Planned Unit Development amendment application, which would then need a public hearing and approval from the Myrtle Beach City Council.

The lawsuit’s petitioners claim they are “adversely affected” by the development project, are “aggrieved” by the decision to approve the project’s layout and design, and that property values will decrease due to its construction.

The CAB’s decision is invalid, the lawsuit said, because it does not have “the statutory authority to review or approve plans which change the density of development without compliance with the terms of the City’s Zoning Code.” The lawsuit states that the court must also declare that the decision “must be reversed as it fails to protect the public health, safety and welfare and will cause substantial injury to the value of other property in the immediate area.”

The lawsuit states that the intersection of 76th Avenue North and Highway 17 Bypass is “prone to severe accidents and was referred to during CAB meetings on the Cottages plan as a ‘death trap.'” The city has installed extra “traffic calming measures” to help with conditions.

The lawsuit also claimed that the city violated the South Carolina Freedom of Information Act by not producing all the documents the residents requested before the project’s approval date and that the group was given “unreasonable charges” of $1,000 to obtain the documents.

The lawsuit asks for the documents the residents requested to be handed over, along with a “statement of policy or interpretation of the City’s zoning code” stating that apartments can be built in the area, or to say that no such document exists. The petitioners also want attorney’s fees, costs and other money for “failure to comply with the requirements of FOIA.”

News13 has reached out to the city of Myrtle Beach for comment and are waiting to hear back.