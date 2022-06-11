MYRTLE BEACH S.C. (WBTW) — With thousands of people in town for the Carolina Country Music Fest, many are using rideshares to get to and from the event in downtown Myrtle Beach.

However, many are finding it to be more expensive than they had anticipated. Depending on the company, there could be a surcharge for special events.

“I love making money, and I love people,” Uber and Lyft driver Robert Konrad said.

But with the nightly surcharge, some riders are finding other ways to get to and from the event.

“Today, right now, it would cost about seven bucks, and then at nighttime, it jumps up to about $45,” festival-goer Corey Briggs said. “So we’re staying at the KOA, about two and a half miles away. It’s easier to walk.”

Some riders said the cost of a rideshare company is high but worth it in the end.

“It’s a little expensive, Steven Fuller said. “But it’s a lot cheaper than a DUI.”

Some also think using a rideshare company is still a bargain compared with the price of parking around the event.

“Cheap to us,” Josh Bray said. “It was better than the prices out here to park.”