MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Rough surf and rip currents are expected along the coastline in the coming days from Hurricane Lee, even though the storm isn’t expected to hit the Grand Strand.

Rip currents can be extremely dangerous. One lifeguard said they put up double red flags, meaning no one is allowed in the water following the rip current statement by the National Weather Service.

Rip currents don’t pull you under, they pull you out — and very fast. They can move at speeds of up to eight feet-per-second.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a usual rip current ranges between 50-100 feet wide and can extend up to 300 feet from the shoreline.

They can form at any beach, often during low tide, and can sweep away even the strongest swimmer.

One lifeguard, Hally Loper, said if you get caught in a rip current to not panic, stay calm, float with the current and call for help.

“Rip currents can come out of nowhere and they’re the most dangerous thing,” Loper said. “The one thing I tell people is to just be smart, because you’re not smarter than the ocean. Honestly, like the ocean is its own place. It can be very dangerous very quickly. It just happens out of nowhere.”

In Myrtle Beach, lifeguards work April 1 through Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m.

When they aren’t on duty, they advise people to swim at their own risk and to stay waist-deep in a place you can trough. Swimming and boating are not advised for the rest of the week.

According to News13 meteorologist James Hopkins, the rip current risk will be high through Friday and slowly go away through the weekend.