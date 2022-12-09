MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s the holidays and if you and your family enjoy seeing the trees, decorations and lights, Ripley’s Aquarium is where you want to be in December.

The aquarium is hosting its annual Festival of Trees, with trees representing all 50 states.

The holiday exhibit runs through Jan. 1 and has been going on for the last 20 years at Ripley’s Aquarium.

“I don’t know of another place in the country where you can find a tree for every single state with ornaments from there and it kind of makes it feel a little bit like home,” Ripley’s Marketing Coordinator Alex McMinn said.

The various trees represent each of the 50 states. All of the ornaments are specific to the state and some exhibits feature themes unique to that specific part of the country.

“And there is a fact check card on each of the trees and so we have a scavenger hunt so you can test your state knowledge and learn a lot about the animals at the aquarium,” McMinn said.

It’s a lot of work that goes into putting up the trees.

“Santa sends us a lot of Christmas elves to help with all the tree decorating and we have a great team here to help set everything up in a very short amount of time,” McMinn said.

Ripley’s is also celebrating the arrival of new animals called axolotls.

“It’s actually a salamander,” McMinn said. “It’s endangered but they stay in their larval stage of life, so they are under water all the time, but they are super, super cute.”

This exhibit brings fun for the entire family.

“It’s like a magical time and it’s really nice to get to experience family here and you can bring your kids and their kids,” McMinn said. “I remember coming here when I was in fourth grade with my family and I got to see the Christmas trees and now to be a part of it, it’s just a really special feeling here in the wintertime.”

Admission is $36.99. Horry County residents receive 50% off if they bring state identification.