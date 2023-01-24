MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach will add new attractions to Ocean Boulevard and Broadway at the Beach this spring, including a Sloth Valley habitat.

The company announced the upcoming changes in a news release Tuesday morning.

“In Sloth Valley, Aquarium guests will come face-to-face with two-toed sloths to learn about this adorable, slow-moving species,” the company said in the release. “They will then be able to set sail on adventures as Ripley’s Aquarium brings new excitement to its Discovery Center, inviting guests to walk the plank and dive into oceans of family fun with a brand-new play structure, interactive experiences and hands-on animal encounters.”

Ripley’s is also adding four new attractions to Ocean Boulevard, according to the release.

The release said Ripley’s Illusion Lab, Crazy Golf, Mirror Maze Expansion and Haunted Adventure will all open in late spring, beginning with the sloth habitat.