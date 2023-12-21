MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Did you know that there is an event in Myrtle Beach that has holiday warmth and sparkle around every corner while also celebrating the heritage and diversity of the entire nation?

“We have our Festival of Trees,” said Alex McMinn, marketing coordinator of Ripley’s Aquarium. “We have over 55 trees here in the aquarium, all 50 states and territories, so there’s definitely something for everyone to see.”

Each tree is decorated specifically for the state it represents. Kansas’ tree is all about the ‘Wizard of Oz,’ while North Carolina’s tree has plenty of airplanes and dogwoods. It’s a great way to learn a lot about the 50 states and territories that make America home.

The exhibit also features a scavenger hunt.

“Each tree has a card on it that will give you all the information about it as well as a fun fact,” McMinn said. “So we do have a scavenger hunt that you can pick up at guest services, and you can really test your knowledge and figure out something about every state and territory.”



McMinn said they’re always adding new ornaments to the trees and changing their locations. There are also additional trees every year.

“One of my favorite trees that we have is definitely the Grinch tree,” McMinn said. “There were some other Christmas trees that were added in as well.”

In addition, Horry County residents always get 50% off on their admission to all Ripley’s attractions.

“You just need to show your Horry County ID at our ticket booth,” McMinn said. “If you have outside guests from out of town, they’ll receive 25% off if they come with you.”

That makes it a great holiday outing for the entire family.

“We actually do a lot of events, so people can have their Christmas parties here as well,” McMinn said. “We host luncheons, so if you have a group that really wants to do that and the guests get to walk around and enjoy all of the Christmas trees.

McMinn said people come back every year and ask what was added to their favorite tree.

“So, it’s definitely a treat to see those generations of families coming to experience the magic of Christmas here at the aquarium,” McMinn said.

The Festival of Tree is open from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.