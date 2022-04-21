MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit by a car Thursday afternoon at a busy Myrtle Beach intersection, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Police were called to a crash involving pedestrian at the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Kings Highway, Vest said. The street was closed at 9th Avenue, as of about 5:30 p.m.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital.
The road is closed in that area.
📲 Download the free News13 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for breaking news alerts in your inbox.
💻 View top stories on wbtw.com for the Myrtle Beach, Grand Strand and Pee Dee areas.
No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.