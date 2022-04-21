MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A person was hit by a car Thursday afternoon at a busy Myrtle Beach intersection, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police were called to a crash involving pedestrian at the intersection of Mr. Joe White Avenue and Kings Highway, Vest said. The street was closed at 9th Avenue, as of about 5:30 p.m.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital.

The road is closed in that area.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.