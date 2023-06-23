MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Grand Strand rock ‘n roll fans found a lot of “satisfaction” 45 years ago this month thanks to a surprise concert by the now legendary Rolling Stones.

The concert was on June 22, 1978, at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, and folks are still talking about that night.

There were 2,000 tickets available and fans scooped them up within an hour, according to the book by music journalist Robert Christgau. Original tickets sold for $10, but scalped tickets went for $200 by the end of the week. One Myrtle Beach police officer who was there that night said six ticket scalpers were arrested before the start of the show.

David Corbett, a nephew of the concert’s promoter in Myrtle Beach, still recalls peoples’ fascination with the group.

“Now, I’m not sure how many tickets each person was able to buy,” he said. “Anyways, after it sold out on that Monday, my telephone started ringing … where I lived. People started calling our house, knowing that Uncle Cecil was my father’s only brother.”

More than 60 police officers and other authorities were on the convention center grounds that night and told fans who didn’t have a ticket they had to leave, Christgau said in his book.