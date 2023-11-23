MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The 17th annual Myrtle Beach Turkey Trot held Thursday morning in The Market Common was a perfect opportunity for runners to have some fun before indulging in some scrumptious Thanksgiving foods.

“More people run a race on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year,” race director Dawn White of N.S. Promotions and Events.

The Myrtle Beach 5K was just one of several Turkey Trots held Thursday morning. From North Myrtle Beach to Surfside, and even in the Pee Dee, about 2,700 people laced up their sneakers and kicked off their Thanksgiving.

“We’ve found that a lot of people will come into town and vacation for Thanksgiving,” White said. “We will have groups of five to 10 family members that participate in the races.”

Ellen Groelinger traveled from Florida to see her son race at Market Common.

“It’s a very family-oriented thing, and people come out to watch it, and it’s just a nice way to start the day,” Groelinger said.

Victor Beloded has been running in the race for four years. He crossed the finish line in just over 17 minutes to win this year’s Myrtle Beach Turkey Trot.

“It was a kind of tough race in the beginning,” Beloded said. “[There were] a lot of younger kids I was trying to compete with, but I was able to pass them. It feels good.”

The Turkey Trot also featured a 50-yard-dash Gobbler race for kids.

Participants were rewarded with a t-shirt, medal and snacks after finishing the 5K.