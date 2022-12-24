MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Santee Cooper and Duke Energy are implementing temporary rolling power outages across their systems Saturday in the Carolinas due to extreme cold weather conditions.

The rolling blackouts come to South Carolina customers after they were asked to conserve their electricity usage due to stress and unprecedented demand related to the cold, according to outage map alerts.

Duke Energy said it has begun rolling blackouts in the Carolinas, which are short, temporary power outages. These emergency outages help protect the energy grid against longer and more widespread outages.

Most of the emergency outages will be restored remotely within 30-60 minutes, Duke Energy said. In some cases, a crew may need to be dispatched, which will extend power restoration times.

Customers should conserve as much energy as possible in order to maintain system reliability.

Santee Cooper added that the HVAC uses the most energy in a home, so customers should be mindful while using it at this time.

As of 12:15 p.m. Saturday, at least 8,000 customers are without power in the Florence area and 130 customers are without power in the Marion area, Duke Energy’s outage map shows.

