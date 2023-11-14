MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach City Council showed support to the Grand Strand Humane Society on Tuesday morning.

For the past two years, Grand Strand Humane Society has been looking everywhere to put their new facility on, and Santee Cooper has agreed to look for any surplus property they have to help construct a new home.

Jessica Wnuk, the executive director, said she feels grateful that the city is offering their support. She said their partnership with Santee Cooper got started after speaking to every landowner they could think of.

Wnuk said they’re currently looking at a piece of property that’s at least eight acres, which she said will provide plenty of room for their needs now and down the road.

She said the possible location is also only a couple of miles from their current location on Mr. Joe White Avenue, which is off of Highway 17 Bypass.

Wnuk said she’s hopeful, saying Santee Cooper has been very receptive during the entire process.

“We are, of course, still fundraising for our facility,” she said. “We’ve raised a little over $3 million toward our $6 million goal, so we’re still actively fundraising for that.”

As for now, there’s no set date on when the humane society will have a confirmed property.