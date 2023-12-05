MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After two years of searching, it appears the Grand Strand Humane Society will soon have a new place to call home.

Santee Cooper said Monday that it has provided the humane society with a 40-year gratis lease for a tract of land along Waterside Drive in Myrtle Beach that will allow it to “expand its operations to meet a growing community need.”

Map courtesy of Santee Cooper

News13 reported in November that Santee Cooper had agreed to look for any surplus property the utility might have available, but no other details were available at the time. The lease, which is set to begin in 2026, still must be approved by the state Joint Bond Review Committee at a meeting in January.

Currently, the humane society houses dogs at its facility at 3421 Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach and cats are kept at a facility off Highway 501 at Tanger Outlets across from Carolina Pottery.

Shelter officials began looking for a new home in July 2021 after a rodent infestation extensively damaged the facility on Mr. Joe White Avenue. Authorities were able to clean the kennels at the facility and continue to use them, but officials had to temporarily relocate the shelter’s cats to the Tanger Outlet facility in September 2021.

The shelter also launched a $6 million campaign in October 2021 to help with the cost of a new facility.