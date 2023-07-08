MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Today will be a typical summer day in Carolinas. Heat and humidity will continue. High temperatures will be normal. The coast will top out in the upper-80s to near 90 degrees and the Pee Dee will be in the low-90s.

Scattered showers and storms will fire up during the midafternoon, similar to yesterday. These storms are driven by the heat of the day, so after sunset, things will taper off. Tonight will be partly cloudy, muggy, and mild with temperatures remaining in the mid-70s.

For Sunday, high temperatures are forecasted to be a couple of degrees warmer, and it will be a similar afternoon with scattered showers and storms. There is a slight risk of severe weather tomorrow. That is a level 2/5. No tornado threat, but there is a 15% wind and hail outlook.

Rain coverage really increases for Monday as a cold front tries to push through the area. This will lower the high temperatures to the mid-80s. For the remainder of the week, fairly normal temperatures and a slight rain chance each afternoon.