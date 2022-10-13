MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Mr. Joe White Ave. and 21st Ave. North have been recognized by the South Carolina Department of Transportation as two roads in need of safety improvements.

The project centers around safety for pedestrians. Key safety elements proposed for this project include:

High visibility crosswalks

Pedestrian crossings with refuge islands

ADA ramps

Leading pedestrian intervals

Countdown signal heads

New pavement markings

Retroreflective backplates

Flashing yellow arrow signal heads

Bicycle lane signs and markings

These two roads are near major tourist attractions — Broadway at the Beach, Myrtle Waves Waterpark, Broadway Grand Prix and the Hollywood Wax Museum. They serve as connectors between these spots and the ocean.

SCDOT said they considered the amount of foot traffic in the area when proposing the project.

The project is slated to begin in Spring 2023 and last around 10 months. SCDOT shared good news about what drivers can expect from the construction period.

“The roadways will not be closed at any point throughout the construction of this project,” said Robert Kudelka, SCDOT spokesperson.

He said these roads were selected for improvement through the Federal Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP).

“This program uses a data driven strategic approach to identify locations throughout the state with high crash rates or patterns and implements safety enhancements through infrastructure related improvements,” Kudelka said in a statement to News13.

According to SCDOT, “the Mr. Joe White Ave. and 21st Ave. North corridors experienced a combined total of 936 vehicular, 26 bicycle, and 17 pedestrian crashes from 2013 to 2020. Three crashes involved a fatality and 299 crashes (30%) caused injury.”

Before SCDOT begins work, they want input from the public. There will be a public information meeting Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Train Depot.