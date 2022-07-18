MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A documentary featuring parts of Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand premiered Sunday at Grand 14 in The Market Common.

The documentary, which will air on SCETV next month, is called Our Vanishing Americana, A South Carolina Portrait. The movie features parts of Myrtle Beach like Peaches Corner, The Pavilion and Jack Thompson’s Studios. Jack Thompson was also a part of the film.

“This area has a lot of great stories and wonderful people,” said Scott Galloway, the director of the film.

Producer Mike Lassiter, whom the film follows, started this project 20 years ago when stores in his North Carolina hometown started to close.

“I saw what was happening in my own hometown,” Lassiter said. “We had two corner drug stores, a theater and an old hardware store that were all closed down by the 90s. So it piqued my interest to see if it was happening everywhere and if it was, to capture them before they closed down.”

Thompson, a photographer and historian in Myrtle Beach, is glad he started capturing the changes in the city.

“And now when I think back, I’m kind of frightened,” he said. “What would have happened if I didn’t do this?”

Scott Galloway explained the film is more about the people than the places.

“Often family-run businesses and the people who run them are really inspiring,” Galloway said. “They’re touchstones to the past. They’re a way we can remember the way things used to be and celebrate them.”

This film will help ensure nobody forgets where Myrtle Beach started.

“Once I went inside and met the people, that’s the real story,” Lassiter said. “That’s the real value and treasure I have of that type of experience and meeting those people and this documentary will introduce you to some of those people, just a few.”