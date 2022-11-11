MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — More country music star power has been added to the lineup for the 2023 Carolina Country Music Fest.

Organizers announced on Friday morning that Scotty McCreery and Ernest will perform at the festival scheduled for June 8-11 in Myrtle Beach.

McCreery, a North Carolina native, won the 10th of “American Idol” in 2011 and has had four albums debut at No. 1 on a Billboard Albums chart. He also was named the ACM New Artist of the Year in 2011. He has five consecutive No. 1 hits to his credit.

Ernest, who is set to release his debut album Flower Shops in March, is known for his songwriting success. Over the past decade, he has written hits for Morgan Wallen (“More Than My Hometown”), Sam Hunt (“Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90s”) and Florida Georgia Line (“Dig Your Roots”).

They join the festival’s already star-studded lineup, which includes Brooks and Dunn, Morgan Wallen, Miranda Lambert, Travis Tritt and Whiskey Myers. Overall, more than 30 performs will take the stage at next year’s festival.

Main Stage VIP tickets to the 2023 festival are sold out, but Super VIP and general admission tickets remain available and can be purchased through the festival’s website.