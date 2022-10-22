MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Seagate Village, a local 800-home neighborhood, celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to a Myrtle Beach City Government announcement.

Dozens of residents gathered in honor of this special occasion.

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach City Government/Facebook

Those in attendance included 91-year-old Pat James, one of the first Seagate Village residents who has lived there since the early 2000s, the Facebook post reads.

In the 1950s, the neighborhood started out as Woodside Park and was used as housing for married and noncommissioned officers as part of the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base, MBCG said.

The homes were renovated and renamed as Seagate Village after the base closed in 1993.

“Governor Henry McMaster sent a proclamation honoring Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, as ‘Seagate Village Day,’ in recognition of the close-knit neighborhood and its role in the Air Force Base revitalization,” the announcement reads.

Residents celebrated the neighborhood’s 20-year anniversary by enjoying a block party and picnic.