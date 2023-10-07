MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — To honor National Faith and Blue weekend, local law enforcement agencies, faith groups, and community members came together for the second annual Faith and Blue walk.

The National Faith and Blue weekend is the nation’s largest annual collaborative policing initiative. It builds bridges and stronger relationships with law enforcement and the communities they serve.

This event isn’t just happening here in Myrtle Beach, law enforcement agencies across the country participate in this campaign each year.

Throughout this walk, participants stopped in front of each of the nine agencies vehicle to say a prayer for those who serve and protect.

Horry County sheriff, Phillip Thompson, said the event brings the faith-based community and law enforcement together.

“To build and network and to talk about and discuss issues that’s going on in our communities through our churches and through law enforcement,” Thompson said. “It just builds relationships and it’s just, it’s a great day.”

They had a great turnout this year and Sheriff Thompson said he hopes it gets bigger and better each year.

The nine agencies that were at the event were: The Myrtle Beach Police Department, Conway City Police Department, Horry County Police Department, Horry County Sheriff’s Office, the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Loris Police Department, the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, Surfside Beach Police Department, and Probation, Pardon, and Parole.