Several flights canceled at Myrtle Beach International Airport ahead of winter weather

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several flights at Myrtle Beach International Airport have been canceled ahead of Friday’s winter weather.

Four departing flights for Friday morning were already cancelled Thursday afternoon, according to the Myrtle Beach International Airport flight tracker.

Five arriving flights between Thursday night and Friday morning have also been canceled. At least one flight for Saturday morning has also been canceled.

Always confirm flight status with your airline before heading to the airport for the most up-to-date flight information.

This story will be updated. Last updated at 3:40 p.m. Thursday.