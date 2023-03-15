MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several neighborhoods in the Market Common area of Myrtle Beach are without water Wednesday after a main break.
“Yes, we have a water main break,” Myrtle Beach spokesman Mark Kruea told News13. “Crews are repairing it tonight. Several of the Market Common-area neighborhoods are affected.”
